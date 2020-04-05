Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,618 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 1,659.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Spire by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of SR opened at $69.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

