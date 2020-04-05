Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 18,667 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 225.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 146,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of STC opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.87. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $76,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,519,644 and sold 5,772 shares worth $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

