Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 21,402 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 211.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 830,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,398.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

