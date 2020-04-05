Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 542 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,956,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 686,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after buying an additional 237,080 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 515,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,988,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $137,013,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.82.

NYSE TFX opened at $294.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.