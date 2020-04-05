Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

