Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 454.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,962 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Century Aluminum worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 123,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 222,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $2,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Century Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

