Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 205.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 81.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 1,423.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 300,578 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 21.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Silgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

SLGN stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

