Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 11,469 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 32,768.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

NYSE KEX opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

