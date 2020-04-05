Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,696 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

NYSE WNS opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.