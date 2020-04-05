Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 265.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Gray Television worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTN opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

