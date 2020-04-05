Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,920,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 199,801 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pi Financial raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

OTEX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

