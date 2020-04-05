Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after buying an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,435,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 267,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,962,000 after acquiring an additional 236,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,892 shares of company stock worth $5,427,400 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

