Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,062 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,614,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,550,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,197,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,355,000 after acquiring an additional 796,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

