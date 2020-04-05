Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 138.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of ProAssurance worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRA. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

PRA stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,065.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.09%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

