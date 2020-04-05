Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Rite Aid worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.