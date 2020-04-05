Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,392 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after acquiring an additional 386,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fortinet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

