Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 177.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Powell Industries worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 91.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CJS Securities downgraded Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Powell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.52. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

