Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Conduent worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conduent by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 112,313 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,886,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at $352,971.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNDT opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Conduent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.