Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 564.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,836 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.33% of Express worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Express by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPR stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $606.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.81 million. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

