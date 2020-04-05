Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 2,225.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

USM opened at $27.58 on Friday. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.61.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

