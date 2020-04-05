Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 61,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

