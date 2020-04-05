Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Nanometrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Nanometrics stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.67 and a beta of 1.43. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

Nanometrics Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.