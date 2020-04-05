Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

