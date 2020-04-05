Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

