Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

TCMD stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $723.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $143,250.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $939,091. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

