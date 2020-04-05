Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

