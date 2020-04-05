Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 12,425 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 143.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK opened at $27.83 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.