Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 16,337 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 940.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFX opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

