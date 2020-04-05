Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 30,612 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Tivity Health worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Tivity Health Inc has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Also, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.