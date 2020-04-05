Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 68,607 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 445.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,607 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 71,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 798,871 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 111,910 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Berenberg Bank cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

