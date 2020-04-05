Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Axonics Modulation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. State Street Corp raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 241,234 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $17,001,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $22.91 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $791.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,423.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,177,186. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

