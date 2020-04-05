Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in International Seaways by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in International Seaways by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in International Seaways by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Seaways Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $642.15 million, a PE ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

