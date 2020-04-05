Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 30,766 Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canada Goose by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,480 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,007,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 94,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.