Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

