Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 219.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $694.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

