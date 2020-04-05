Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 429.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Norbord were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Norbord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Norbord by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Norbord by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Norbord in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

OSB opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.39. Norbord Inc has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

