Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,633,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 410,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,622,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 255,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,062,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $526.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $473.91 and a one year high of $746.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $653.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.