Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 104,552 Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,003,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,634,000 after purchasing an additional 216,557 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cosan by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,195,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cosan by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cosan by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CZZ. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cosan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE CZZ opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Cosan Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.