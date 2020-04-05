Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 136,362 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,362 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

Shares of AVTR opened at $12.18 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

