Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 146,081 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Terex worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Terex by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 476.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Terex by 39.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.80. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

