Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 48,621 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.52.

CSX stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

