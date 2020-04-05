Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 59,568 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,568 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Cars.com worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Cars.com stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $241.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bryan Wiener purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

