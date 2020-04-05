Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,722 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 248,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 461,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 150,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 135,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $61.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2,505.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

