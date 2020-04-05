Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,705 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Arconic by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arconic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

ARNC stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

