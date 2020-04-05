Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,121 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.56%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

