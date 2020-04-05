Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,548 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Unisys worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UIS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 697.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 379,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 332,021 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 112,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIS opened at $10.56 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

