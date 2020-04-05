Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of Cummins worth $72,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $132.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

