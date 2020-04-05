Curecoin (CURE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,442.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $9,442.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00597530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007729 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,475,928 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

