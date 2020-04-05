CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVSI. Roth Capital cut CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CV Sciences from $1.60 to $4.20 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,935. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

