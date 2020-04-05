CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,069 shares of company stock worth $24,292,341 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

